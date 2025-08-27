Parliamentary panel lauds Telangana Cyber Security Bureau’s functioning

Hyderabad: A Parliamentary Standing Committee has praised the functioning of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TCSB), highlighting its effective measures in curbing cybercrime.

In its recent report to Parliament on the theme “Cyber Crimes – Trends, Safeguards and Regulation”, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by BJP MP Radha Mohandas Agarwal, commended the innovative initiatives taken by Telangana, Maharashtra, and Kerala in ensuring public safety against cyber threats.

Also Read Telangana police bust massive illegal cyber crime operation

“The committee appreciates the pioneering efforts of these states in controlling cybercrimes and protecting citizens. The practices being successfully implemented should be extended to other states as well. The Ministry of Home Affairs must take steps to ensure wider adoption. The Centre should also provide adequate support to establish efficient mechanisms across states to strengthen the national cybercrime control system,” the panel observed in its report.

Since its inception in April 2024, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has registered 472 cases and arrested 160 cybercriminals.

Officials also reported that the bureau successfully prevented fraud amounting to Rs 283 crore and identified as many as 817 offenders in various cybercrimes.