Parliament’s budget session likely to begin on Jan 31: Report

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table her eighth straight budget on February 1.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 17th January 2025 7:48 pm IST
Parliament's budget session likely to begin on Jan 31
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The first part of Parliament’s budget session is likely to be held between January 31 and February 13, with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table her eighth straight budget on February 1.

In line with the convention, the session will start with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, followed by the tabling of the economic survey.

Following the recess, sources said the second part of the session will be held between the second week of March and the first week of April. The tentative period is from March 10 to April 4.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
Also Read
Parliament’s Union budget session from July 22

The first part of the session is marked by a debate in both Houses on the Motion of Thanks on the president’s address and ends with the prime minister’s reply in the two chambers of Parliament.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 17th January 2025 7:48 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button