Partition result of ‘population imbalance’: RSS leader Sunil Ambekar

RSS leader links Partition to “population imbalance,” calls for steps to address demographic concerns.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th April 2026 7:12 am IST
_RSS leader Sunil Ambekar
_RSS leader Sunil Ambekar- X

Indore: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Sunil Ambekar on Sunday said the 1947 Partition of India resulted from a “population imbalance” and stressed the need to address such concerns.

He made the remarks while responding to a question during a public interaction in Indore to mark 100 years of the RSS.

‘Population imbalance’ matter of concern: RSS leader

Ambekar, the RSS national publicity and media department head, said “population imbalance” was a matter of concern for society.

Subhan Bakery

“Studies have shown that when the number of people following original traditions declines due to population imbalance, the identity of that place changes and its unity and integrity face challenges,” he said.

“It was due to population imbalance that the country was partitioned in 1947,” he added.

Ambekar said that illegal infiltration and religious conversions carried out through “force, inducement and deception” are also matters of concern, as these factors also create an imbalance in the population.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

He stressed that necessary steps should be taken in the national interest to address the issue.

To a question concerning the non-passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill regarding women’s quota in Lok Sabha and state legislative bodies, he said that women are capable of getting their rightful place in social and political life.

He said their participation in these spheres would increase over time.

Ambekar also underlined the concept of Hindutva, saying it emphasises unity and inclusiveness among people.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th April 2026 7:12 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button