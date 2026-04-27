Partition result of ‘population imbalance’: RSS leader Sunil Ambekar

Indore: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Sunil Ambekar on Sunday said the 1947 Partition of India resulted from a “population imbalance” and stressed the need to address such concerns.

He made the remarks while responding to a question during a public interaction in Indore to mark 100 years of the RSS.

‘Population imbalance’ matter of concern: RSS leader

Ambekar, the RSS national publicity and media department head, said “population imbalance” was a matter of concern for society.

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“Studies have shown that when the number of people following original traditions declines due to population imbalance, the identity of that place changes and its unity and integrity face challenges,” he said.

“It was due to population imbalance that the country was partitioned in 1947,” he added.

Ambekar said that illegal infiltration and religious conversions carried out through “force, inducement and deception” are also matters of concern, as these factors also create an imbalance in the population.

He stressed that necessary steps should be taken in the national interest to address the issue.

To a question concerning the non-passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill regarding women’s quota in Lok Sabha and state legislative bodies, he said that women are capable of getting their rightful place in social and political life.

He said their participation in these spheres would increase over time.

Ambekar also underlined the concept of Hindutva, saying it emphasises unity and inclusiveness among people.