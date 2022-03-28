Parts of Andhra Pradesh to witness heat wave in next 2 days

Hyderabad: Parts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to get even hotter, as 74 mandals out of the total 670 are expected to see a heat wave in the next few days, said weather warnings.

According to a forecast by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, Vizianagaram will be severely affected on March 29 and 30, and the temperature is likely to be 7° Degree Celsius hotter than the normal average temperature.

Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts are also going to witness a moderate heat wave, with a 4.5 degree to 6 degree Celsius increase in the normal average temperature.

The temperature in Vizianagaram has been averaging at 36 degree Celsius this week, and the wave might take temperatures to around 43 degree Celsius in the city. The coastal areas will see humidity levels classified as being under “severe stress” where temperature may feel like ranging between 46 Degree Celsius to 69 degree Celsius.