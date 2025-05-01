Parts of Hyderabad experience rain, hailstorms

Hyderabad: Parts of the city experienced light to moderate rain and hailstorms on Thursday evening, May 1, bringing a drop in humidity and a refreshing change in the weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, confirmed the occurrence of light rain and thunderstorms in isolated places over areas including Hyderabad, Jangaon, Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and Siddipet, with maximum surface wind speeds reported to be below 40 km/h.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his precise forecasts, has forecasted that the western parts of the city, such as Bandlaguda, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Attapur, and Narsingi, would experience hailstorms along with moderate rainfall. He also mentioned that continuous thunder activity could be expected in these areas.

He further added that rains are expected to continue across Hyderabad for an hour. Citizens have been advised to stay cautious while travelling.

Yellow alert issued

IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for various districts of the state until May 4.

Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Mulugu, Kothagudem and Khammam are expected to experience rains today.

For Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Siddipet, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mulugu, Kothagudem and Khammam districts, the weather department issued a yellow alert on May 2.

IMD forecasts rains, thunderstorms and issued a yellow alert for Siddipet, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet districts on May 3.

All districts except Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal may witness thunderstorms and lightning on May 4.

Netizens share visuals of hailstorms, rain across Hyderabad

Parts of Hyderabad experience rain, hailstorms

Hailstorm in Bandlaguda Jagir – Attapur belt now



Finally HyderabadRains is back



VC :- @Zakir78960263

Hail storm near TGPA, Hyderabad

Hails with thunders n lightning ⚡🌩️🌩️🌩️…in Bandlaguda Jagir

As IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains and thunderstorms, residents of the state are expected to receive relief from the intense summer heat that has prevailed for the last few days.