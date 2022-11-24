Parts of Telangana to receive light rainfall, predicts IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over Telangana on Thursday and Friday.



IMD pours in prediction following a fresh cyclonic circulation which is likely to emerge over the north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours.

All the zones of Hyderabad are likely to witness cloudy skies for the next five days including the prevailing haze or mist over the zones till November 30.

The IMD-H forecast states that the minimum temperature will hover around 19 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is set to increase.