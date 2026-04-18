Passenger assaults TGSRTC bus conductor in Hyderabad, absconds

Hyderabad: In a concerning incident, a bus conductor of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) was assaulted by a passenger on Friday night, April 17.

A source in Alwal Police Station under whose limits the incident occurred, told Siasat.com that the incident happened inside the bus that belonged to Secunderabad Cantonment depot, when a person got into an argument with the conductor while travelling.

“During the skirmish, the accused raised his hand, after which his metal bracelet left a cut on the conductor’s nose. As per the conductor’s complaint a case has been lodged, but when our team went to the accused’s house he wasn’t there,” the source said, without revealing the identities of the accused and the victim.

However, reports stated that the accused named Murali Singh had attacked the conductor, after the latter refused to stop the bus where Singh wanted to get down.

A repeat of attack within a week

This was the second such incident over the past week or so. Just four days ago, the drivers of private buses at Husnabad depot had protested in front of the depot, alleging physical assault on one of the bus drivers by the owner of the private bus.

They halted 22 private buses attached with the depot from running, alleging that the owner of the private bus attacked one of the young bus drivers with a stone, when the driver asked for a raise of Rs 500 in salary for the drivers.

Luckily, the stone fell on the driver’s feet, leaving a minor injury.

Husnabad constituency is represented by Road Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. “Ponnam Anna (brother), please do justice to us,” the drivers pleaded.