Passenger assaults TGSRTC bus conductor in Hyderabad, absconds

This was the second such incident in a week, after the driver of a private bus belonging to Husnabad depot in Siddipet district was assaulted by the owner of the private bus

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 18th April 2026 11:12 pm IST
Passenger attacks TGSRTC bus conductor in Alwal on Friday night, absconds.
Accused Murali Singh (left), the victim (right)

Hyderabad: In a concerning incident, a bus conductor of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) was assaulted by a passenger on Friday night, April 17.

A source in Alwal Police Station under whose limits the incident occurred, told Siasat.com that the incident happened inside the bus that belonged to Secunderabad Cantonment depot, when a person got into an argument with the conductor while travelling.

“During the skirmish, the accused raised his hand, after which his metal bracelet left a cut on the conductor’s nose. As per the conductor’s complaint a case has been lodged, but when our team went to the accused’s house he wasn’t there,” the source said, without revealing the identities of the accused and the victim.

Subhan Bakery

However, reports stated that the accused named Murali Singh had attacked the conductor, after the latter refused to stop the bus where Singh wanted to get down.

A repeat of attack within a week

This was the second such incident over the past week or so. Just four days ago, the drivers of private buses at Husnabad depot had protested in front of the depot, alleging physical assault on one of the bus drivers by the owner of the private bus.

They halted 22 private buses attached with the depot from running, alleging that the owner of the private bus attacked one of the young bus drivers with a stone, when the driver asked for a raise of Rs 500 in salary for the drivers.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Luckily, the stone fell on the driver’s feet, leaving a minor injury.

Husnabad constituency is represented by Road Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. “Ponnam Anna (brother), please do justice to us,” the drivers pleaded.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 18th April 2026 11:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button