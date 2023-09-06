Passenger at Hyderabad airport hides gold worth Rs 56L in dustbin, held

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit officials of Hyderabad customs caught a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for smuggling gold on Tuesday.

The AIU officials seized 933 grams of gold valued at Rs 56,63,310.

The passenger arrived from Dubai and was intercepted at the airport by an AIU team, based on credible information that the person had hidden the gold in a dustbin of a toilet in the arrival area at airport.

An airport staff member was supposed to take out the gold and hand it over to him outside the airport. The gold weighing 933 grams was seized and the accused was arrested.

Further investigation is underway.