Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 99L at Hyderabad airport

Foreign currency of Saudi Riyal 58,000 and UAE Dirhams 2,025 valued at Rs 13,19,303 was also seized from a passenger travelling to Dubai.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 5th September 2023 7:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 99L at RGIA airport.

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized 1.64 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 99 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 13,19,303 from passengers in four different cases.

In the first case, a passenger who arrived from Kuwait was stopped and gold weighing 1253 grams, valued at Rs 75,80,650, was seized which he had discreetly concealed in the dustbin of the men’s toilet right after deboarding the flight.

In the second case, gold weighing 233 grams valued at Rs 14,14,310 was found concealed inside the luggage of a passenger who arrived from Bahrain.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
At least 6 killed in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana

In the third case, another passenger who arrived from Kuwait was found carrying gold weighing 151 grams valued at Rs 9,16,570, cut into smaller pieces, concealed inside their luggage.

In the fourth, a passenger travelling to Dubai was found carrying foreign currency of Saudi Riyal 58,000 and UAE Dirhams 2025 valued at Rs 13,19,303.

The gold and the money have been seized from the passengers and cases have been registered against them under the Customs Act 1962.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 5th September 2023 7:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button