Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 99L at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized 1.64 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 99 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 13,19,303 from passengers in four different cases.

In the first case, a passenger who arrived from Kuwait was stopped and gold weighing 1253 grams, valued at Rs 75,80,650, was seized which he had discreetly concealed in the dustbin of the men’s toilet right after deboarding the flight.

In the second case, gold weighing 233 grams valued at Rs 14,14,310 was found concealed inside the luggage of a passenger who arrived from Bahrain.

Also Read At least 6 killed in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana

In the third case, another passenger who arrived from Kuwait was found carrying gold weighing 151 grams valued at Rs 9,16,570, cut into smaller pieces, concealed inside their luggage.

In the fourth, a passenger travelling to Dubai was found carrying foreign currency of Saudi Riyal 58,000 and UAE Dirhams 2025 valued at Rs 13,19,303.

The gold and the money have been seized from the passengers and cases have been registered against them under the Customs Act 1962.