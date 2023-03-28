Passenger at Hyderabad airport who hid gold paste in rectum arrested

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence unit of customs on Tuesday morning intercepted one male passenger coming from Dubai by flight EK-524 to Hyderabad who had concealed gold in the form of paste in his rectum.

On searching the passenger it was found that 3 capsules of gold in paste form weighing 840 gms (appx 51.24 lakhs value) were found concealed in his rectum. The passenger was immediately arrested as per provisions of the Indian Customs Act, 1962.

Meanwhile, another Indian male passenger who arrived from Dubai on flight no 6E 1466 in the early morning was also intercepted by customs officers. On searching the baggage of the passenger, two gold bars weighing 233 gms (appx value 14.23 lakhs) were found concealed between Tuna Fish oil tins kept in the check-in bags.