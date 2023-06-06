Passenger detained at Kolkata airport for spreading bomb scare

Airport sources said that the incident took place at around 3.39 a.m. when a London- bound aircraft of Qatar Airways via Doha was just about to take off. One of the passengers then suddenly started shouting claiming that a bomb had been implanted in the said aircraft.

Police suspect that the passenger is a victim of a psychosis-related disorder like schizophrenia. (Photo;IANS).

Kolkata: A passenger, suspected to be a victim of psychosis-related disorder, was detained at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport for unnecessarily raising a bomb scare alert at a London-bound aircraft.

Airport sources said that the incident took place at around 3.39 a.m. when a London- bound aircraft of Qatar Airways via Doha was just about to take off. One of the passengers then suddenly started shouting claiming that a bomb had been implanted in the said aircraft.

Following his panic alert, the 531 passengers, who were onboard, were taken off the flight and the security forces engaged in airport duty conducted thorough search operations within the aircraft. However, the search operation did not result in the recovery of any bombs or explosives.

The security forces deployed at the airport first detained the passenger raising the bomb alert and then handed him over to the cops of the local police station. In the face of questioning, the passenger concerned claimed that he was informed by someone else about the existence of the bomb within the aircraft.

Police suspect that the passenger is a victim of a psychosis-related disorder like schizophrenia.

