Passenger ‘misbehaves’ on IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Patna

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 1st October 2023 6:50 am IST
Patna: A ‘disabled’ passenger was detained for allegedly “misbehaving” and “locking himself” inside a bathroom onboard an Indigo Hyderabad-Patna flight following a complaint against him by the crew, officials said.

The alleged incident took place on Indigo flight 6E 126.

Officials further said the accused was detained by the police after landing at the Patna airport.

“He misbehaved on the flight and also locked himself inside the toilet onboard,” the crew stated in their complaint.

Station House Officer, Airport police station, Vinod Peter told ANI, “The passenger, Kamar Riyaz, is mentally disabled and is under treatment. He was carrying medical reports. He was travelling with one of his relatives on Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Patna.”

“On a complaint filed by indigo staff, we detained him,” he said, adding that further verification is underway.

