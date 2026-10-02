Passenger touches flight emergency door at Hyderabad airport; deboarded

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old passenger was deboarded from a flight at the international airport in Hyderabad after he accidentally touched the emergency exit door handle of the aircraft, triggering a sensor alarm, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday when the flight from Hyderabad to Kadapa was to take-off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), they said.

“The passenger accidentally touched the exit door handle while adjusting the seat, when the flight was static, activating the sensor alarm. He was deboarded by the airline staff,” a police official at RGIA Police Outpost said.

The passenger was handed over to police.

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After enquiry, it was revealed that he unintentionally touched the emergency exit, the official said, adding a letter was taken from the passenger and he was let off.

No case was registered, police said.