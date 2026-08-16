Passenger’s pistol goes off at Varanasi airport, 2 injured

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry on Sunday, August 16, said a licensed pistol of an Air India Express passenger accidentally went off, injuring two people at the Varanasi airport.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is examining the circumstances leading to the incident, including adherence to prescribed procedures for handling and carriage of licensed weapons at airports, the ministry said in a statement.

Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

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Passenger detained

The two injured people were taken for medical treatment while local police were informed immediately and the passenger has been detained for investigation, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the incident was promptly contained and airport operations are continuing without disruption.

Around 9.30 am on Sunday, the passenger Kamlesh Kedarnath Rai declared a licensed firearm (7.62 mm pistol with 21 live cartridges) at the check-in counter at the Varanasi airport as required under the prescribed procedure.

He was scheduled to fly from Varanasi to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX 1810.

Round goes off during handling, screening of weapon

The passenger was escorted to the designated screening area for completion of the mandatory security formalities.

“During the handling and inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged. The projectile ricocheted and caused injuries to two screening personnel Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari.

“Both personnel were immediately provided assistance and shifted to New Lakshmi Trauma Center, Varanasi, for medical treatment,” the ministry said.

According to a statement from the airport director Puneet Gupta, the local police have been notified and an official probe is underway. Both screeners are in stable condition, he said.

After the passenger declared his ammunition, he was taken for a separate check by AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) screeners. It was found that the pistol was loaded with a single round, which the passenger said he was unaware of. While unloading it, the gun accidentally went off, injuring the screeners.

A first information report (FIR) has since been registered.