Passengers protest as Air India Kochi–Kuwait flight delayed

Published: 16th February 2026 7:38 am IST
Kochi: Passengers staged a protest after an Air India flight from Kochi to Kuwait was delayed due to technical issues, officials at CIAL said on Sunday.

According to a Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) spokesperson, the Air India flight scheduled to depart at 4.30 pm was unable to operate due to a technical snag, prompting protests from passengers.

The spokesperson said the technical issue was detected after the aircraft arrived at Kochi airport.

The flight has now been rescheduled to depart at 9 am on Monday, the official said.

Passengers demanded alternative arrangements following the delay, he added.

The spokesperson said the airline is working to resolve the issue at the earliest.

