Passengers recount moments after AP train derailment, thank God for being alive

"There were screams for help and cries all around the coaches. Initially, I did not understand what had happened but later realized it was an accident," said Patro.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 31st October 2023 9:39 am IST
Passengers recount moments after AP train derailment, thank God for being alive
Drone visuals of the train collision in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh- Screen Grab from twitter

Bhubaneswar: As the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special train jumped the track on Sunday evening in Andhra Pradesh, the six-year-old daughter of Dilip Kumar Patro fell from the upper berth but fortunately did not suffer any major injury.

While recounting the horror of the train’s collision with Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger that left 14 people dead and 50 others injured, the child’s mother thanked the Almighty for saving them.

Also Read
AP train accident: Initial probe points finger at Rayagada passenger train crew

Patro, a resident of Odisha’s Rayagada district, was returning home with his wife, daughter and three others when the accident took place between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in the Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Railway Section of Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway Zone.

MS Education Academy

“At around 7:10 pm, we felt a major jolt. Everything happened in seconds. My daughter who was sitting on a top berth fell down. There were screams for help and cries all around the coaches. Initially, I did not understand what had happened but later realized it was an accident,” said Patro after reaching Raygada station on Monday.

The 35-year-old man said he took his daughter and belongings and asked his wife and other family members to get down from the tilted coach.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 31st October 2023 9:39 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button