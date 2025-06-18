Passengers remain stuck inside IndiGo flight after landing as door fails to open

Raipur: Passengers of Delhi-Raipur IndiGo flight on Wednesday found themselves stuck inside the aircraft for nearly 40 minutes after landing as a technical snag prevented the door from opening. The incident stirred unease among the passengers, particularly in the wake of recent aviation incidents which included the crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad last Thursday killing 270 people.

Among the passengers on flight 6E-6313 were former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Raipur Mayor Meenal Choubey.

Choubey told PTI over phone that after landing in Raipur around 2.20 pm, the door of the flight remained locked for more than 30 minutes.

“When we asked about the reason for the delay in opening the door, the crew said there was some technical problem, and they were trying to open it.

“After 30 minutes, we asked them to seek assistance from the people outside. Then the people on the ground opened the door,” she said.

While making it clear that the passengers weren’t “scared,” Choubey admitted that “after the Ahmedabad (air crash) incident, minor glitches also remind you of that tragedy.”

Senior Congress leader and the former chief minister Baghel also told reporters at the airport that the passengers remained stranded inside the aircraft for 40 minutes as the door remained closed.

Later IndiGo spokesperson acknowledged the incident and expressed regret saying the “flight 6E 6313, operating from Delhi to Raipur, experienced a delay in opening the aircraft door upon arrival on June 18, 2025, due to a minor technical issue.

“Following standard safety procedures, the door was opened after necessary checks were completed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding.”