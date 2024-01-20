Passport appointments: Hyderabad RPO issues revised schedule for Jan 22

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Hyderabad has announced a revised appointment scheduled for January 22, 2024, due to a half-day holiday declared by the Government of India on the occasion of the Ram Lalla “Pran Pratishtha’ at the new Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

The press release states that all appointments booked for January 22 from 9 am to 2.15 pm have been rescheduled and will be processed on the same day at all 5 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 14 PoP Seva Kendras (PoPSKs)

As per the schedule, the slots starting at 8.45 am may commence reporting from 2.45 pm, 9 am at 3 pm, and so forth. Applicants with slots from 2.30 pm onwards can continue to report at their scheduled time.

Applicants were advised to note this change and visit the PSKs/PoPSKs accordingly. They also have the option to reschedule their appointments for other available dates if they cannot visit on that day, the press release added.