Passport office in Old City of Hyderabad: Applicants report inconveniences

Hyderabad: Within a few days of the opening of the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), also informally known as a passport office, applicants started complaining of inconveniences.

While some face confusion over the process at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), others are unable to find sufficient seating arrangements.

Applicants’ views

A resident of Bahadurpura, Sajid, whose wife came for the passport process said, “My wife is inside for the passport process and it has been a while. I asked the security regarding the duration but there is no clarity.”

Another resident of the Old City of Hyderabad, Subhan, who is from Yakutpura said, “I am accompanying my grandmother for her passport process. I am concerned about who will guide her. She is supposed to go for Umrah next month.”

Akhil, a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh said that he came to Hyderabad for his wife’s passport application process since her residential address is in Hyderabad.

Quite a few people at the new Passport Seva Kendra were seen sitting on the floor at the MGBS while waiting for their turn.

Expressing dismay over the issue, Naveen, a resident of Bahadurpura said, “I am here for my brother’s passport application process. I have been waiting for 1.5 hours. There is no seating arrangement here.”

There are some seats at the VFS service at the metro station. However, officials denied passport applicants and their families permission to sit there.

One of the passport applicants said, “when I went towards VFS service for a seat they asked me to find a place somewhere else.”

Passport offices in Hyderabad

Currently, three passport centres operate in Hyderabad. While the one located at Begumpet continues to function as usual, the services at the Ameerpet PSK have been shifted to Chaderghat near the Mahatma Gandhi Metro Station and the Tolichowki PSK will move to the Siri building at Raidurg.

Though a new passport office was not inaugurated in the Old City of Hyderabad, rather the PSK at Ameerpet was shifted, it is going to provide relief to the residents of the southern city who used to travel a long way for their passport.

However, as applicants are now reporting inconvenience at the center, the authorities need to consider increasing seating arrangements along with providing clarity on the other confusions.