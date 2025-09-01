Passport Seva Kendra in Old City from September 16: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, September 1, announced that a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) office will be operational in the Old City from September 16.

Owaisi thanked India’s Ministry of External Affairs for addressing this long-pending request.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president announced on X, “I’m pleased to announce that a Passport Seva Kendra will begin operations in Hyderabad’s Old City on September 16, inaugurated by a Union Minister. Accessible to all from South Hyderabad, it fulfils a longstanding demand.”

The Passport Seva Kendra is the first in a metro station. “It will operate at MGBS Metro Station, alongside the existing VFS for Saudi Arabia. The station serves the red and green metro lines,” Owaisi said.

The demand for a Passport Seva Kendra in Old City had long been pending. Many residents faced difficulties in reaching passport seva kendras located in other parts of Hyderabad.

Former external affairs minister, the late Sushma Swaraj, had responded positively to the representation made by Asaduddin Owaisi and assured him a separate PSK for the densely populated areas in Old City.