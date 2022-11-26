Hyderabad: Demand for Passport Seva Kendra in Old City remains unfulfilled

Hyderabad: Despite the rise in demand for Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in the old city of Hyderabad, the government remains silent. It shows the government’s seriousness in providing facilities to the people of the old city.

Although the late Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj responded positively to the representation made by Asaduddin Owaisi in this regard and assured him to establish a separate PSK for the densely populated areas of the old city of Hyderabad.

Due to a single Passport Seva Kendra available in the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency, the citizens are facing difficulties in reaching out to the PSK located far from their homes.

The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, especially, the parliamentary seat of Hyderabad are considered to have historical importance, but it is miserable to not have a PSK or a mini Passport Seva Kendra in this parliamentary constituency.

The area of the old city is no longer limited to a locality but has expanded considerably in terms of municipal boundaries and population.

Passport Seva Kendras in Hyderabad

There are three PSKs in Hyderabad. They are