Past blast: Gauri Khan once wanted to break-up with SRK, why?

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s power-couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been dishing out major couple goals for almost 3 decades now. The couple, who tied the knot in 1991, is truly an admirable one – from their teenage love to following different religious faiths or fighting all odds together.

SRK and Gauri’s marriage is still going strong and currently, they’re dotting parents to – Aryan, Suhana & AbRam.

But, do you know Gauri Khan once wanted to part ways from Shah Rukh Khan and even took a break from him? Yes, you read that right. Scroll down and read more.

In one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Gauri revealed that there was a time when she wanted to just take a break from her husband because of his ‘ too possessive’ nature. She said, “I thought maybe it’s too young for us to decide anything to get married. So, I just took a short break. He was too possessive for me and I could not handle that.” She added that she wanted her own space and did this thing for a while. “Later, I went back to him,” Gauri said.

On the professional front, SRK is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pathan in Spain. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathan is set to hit the screens on 25 January 2023.