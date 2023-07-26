Past Blast: Hrithik Roshan had once decided to quit acting, why?

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan has built a name for himself in the Hindi film industry. Because of his excellent looks, fans in Bollywood refer to him as the Greek God. However, Hrithik is more than just a pretty face. He is also a fantastic actor and excellent dancer who captivates us with his amazing performances and powerful dance techniques.

The Bang Bang actor, who made his cinematic debut in 2000 with the blockbuster Kaho Na Pyar Hai, opted to leave the industry after a catastrophe struck his life following his first movie. Continue reading to learn what happened!

Tragedy after Kaho Na Pyar Hai

According to Bollywood Life, Rakesh Roshan was shot by two unknown assailants days after the release of his son’s Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, following his son’s popularity. Although their motivations remain unknown, a TOI report says that the incident was carried out in response to the success of Hrithik’s debut film.

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai grossed crores at the box office, and the word quickly reached the ears of underground ganglords. Rakesh Roshan became the primary target for them, and thus the attack. Hrithik Roshan talked up the incident at the 2001 Filmfare Awards, recalling how the unexpected attack on his father left him devastated.

Even though he received his first taste of popularity with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, the actor, wanted to give up acting.

“On that day, I just couldn’t help but feel I was losing faith in hard work and goodness in the world,” Hrithik remarked of how the adoration from fans renewed his faith in continuing to perform. “I wanted to stop even before things got started for me. But… in the hospital, when you arrived and I saw your faces, you made me feel not alone, that I’d never be alone.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is preparing for his upcoming flick Fighter, which is billed as the first aerial action picture.

Fighter, directed by Pathaan’s Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone, is set to enter theaters on January 24, 2024.