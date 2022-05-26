Past Blast: Tejasswi Prakash’s salary for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Mumbai: Actress Tejasswi Prakash has been on cloud nine ever since she won India’s biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Her career graph is one rise ever since then. She is currently making headlines for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6 has been entertaining her audience ever since the first episode aired.

As internet is buzzing with exciting updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, let’s take a trip down the memory lane and have a look at how much Teja got paid for stint in KKK 10.

Tejasswi Prakash Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Remuneration

Tejasswi Prakash who has been a part of hit shows like Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka got Rs 1.5L per episode. It can be recalled that Tejasswi, who was one of the strongest contenders, had to quit the show after suffering a severe eye injury during one of the underwater stunts. Teja was a fearless woman and she proved herself through the adventurous reality show. She never received a “Fear ka phanda” from host Rohit Shetty.

Apart from her professional front, Tejasswi is also making headlines for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Addressed as ‘TejRan’ by fans and admirers, the couple has been painting the town red with their love ever since they made it official.