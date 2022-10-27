Past Blast: When Abu Salem planned to kill Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Film industry is a place where there is not only fame and love but also fear and pain. Celebrities do enjoy their stardom and love from fans, but they also have to face the dark side which sometimes come in the form of death threats. In past, several Bollywood celebs faced death threats due to some various reasons. Shah Rukh Khan is one among them.

Yes! You read that right. Back in the 90s when SRK started making his way into the movies he was very picky with the people he wanted to work with, one such incident led the Badshah of Bollywood to a scary experience.

Well-known underworld gangster ‘Abu Salem’, who is accused of killing many people, called Shah Rukh Khan when he was shooting for a movie, and threatened him because the raees actor refused to work with a Muslim producer who was Abu’s friend. This incident is shared in the book ‘King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema’ written by Anupama Chopra.

According to the excerpt from the book, Abu said, “Yes, what’s going on?” Shah Rukh replied, “Who is it?” Salem was not happy with this question and started abusing the actor. When the DDLJ actor asked the gangster, “What’s the problem, sir?” Salem said that he was not happy that SRK said NO to work with a Muslim filmmaker. The gangster then went on to say, “Log bolte the tu bahut proudy hai lekin tu bada sharif hai. Abhi police ki zaroorat nahin tereko. Main nahin maroonga.”

Shah Rukh Khan recalled the tough experience and said, “He used to tell me that he can see me.” “It was like being under a telescope. It was very depressing and very scary,”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to bounce back on big screens with Pathaan, Dunki and Jawaan. He also has an extended cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger3.