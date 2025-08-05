Mumbai: Dining at high-end celebrity-owned restaurants has become a hallmark of modern foodie culture as it comes with exclusivity, luxury and a touch of star power. But with that also comes a hefty price tag, sparking online debates over what’s truly worth the hype.

Now, the latest celebrity eatery under the scanner for its jaw-dropping pricing is Mercii, owned by none other than Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan.

Located in Mumbai’s upscale Santacruz area, Mercii spans a lavish 9,000 sq ft and has become a hotspot for Bollywood A-listers. The fine-dining restaurant, whose name means “thank you” in French, serves an authentic European culinary experience in the heart of the city.

However, it’s not just the ambience and the celebrity sightings that are catching attention, it’s the bill. According to a report by The Indian Express, Mercii’s Truffle Pasta on Wheel is priced at a whopping Rs 8,500, a dish that typically ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 1,200 in most fancy restaurants. And that’s not even the most expensive item on the menu.

Their Herb Crusted Lamb Loin carries a staggering price tag of Rs 10,000, while the Teriyaki Salmon is listed at Rs 4,000.

Interestingly, just a few months ago, Virat Kohli’s cafe also made headlines for charging Rs 525 for sweet corn, which drew criticism from food lovers across the country.

So, what’s your take on these celebrity-priced dishes? Would you spend Rs 8,500 for a plate of pasta? Or do you think it’s all just marketing and glam? Comment below and let us know.