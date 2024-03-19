Patanjali advertising case: SC asks Baba Ramdev to appear before it in contempt case

Apex court was hearing plea of IMA alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th March 2024 12:14 pm IST
Bihar: Activist files complaint against Ramdev for controversial anti-Muslim remarks
Yoga guru Ramdev Baba

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought personal appearance of Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna before it in the contempt proceedings relating to advertising of the company’s products and their medicinal efficacy.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took strong exception to the failure of the company and Balkrishna in filing replies to the court’s notices issued to them earlier to show why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for prima facie violating the undertaking given to the court.

Also Read
Governor’s refusal to appoint Ponmudi as minister: SC to consider Tamil Nadu’s plea

The bench also issued notice to Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him.

MS Education Academy

The apex court was hearing a plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th March 2024 12:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button