Patanjali Foods recalls red chilli powder batch over violations

Patanjali Foods on Thursday, January 23 to recall an entire batch of red chilli powder on account of violation of The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Regulations, 2011.

In a regulatory filing, Patanjali Foods said, “FSSAI has directed the company to undertake a recall of the entire batch of the affected product, namely ‘Red Chilli Powder (packed)’ with Batch No. AJD2400012, as it is not in compliance with The Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins, and Residues) Regulations, 2011.”

Formerly known as Ruchi Soya, Patanjali Foods is now part of the group Patanjali Ayurved group. It was incorporated back in 1986.

Currently, it’s one of India’s leading FMCG players. Patanjali foods operate in numerous sectors like processing of oil seed, refining of crude oil, which is processed for edible consumption, production of oil meals and soy-based food products, besides value-added other products. Other products manufactured here are FMCG and health products, including biscuits, food, and nutraceuticals. At the same time, it undertakes wind energy generation and trade of products.

In the September quarter, Patanjali Foods reported a 21 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 308.97 crore against Rs 254.53 crore for the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal. Total income of the company improved to Rs 8,198.52 crore for Q2 of this fiscal, up from Rs 7,845.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.