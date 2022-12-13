Pathaan promotion: SRK’s visit to Vaishno Devi raises eyebrows

Jammu: Netizens have started trolling Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again. This time for paying a visit to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu ahead of the ‘Pathaan’ release. Users are accusing him of using religion to rock the box office. The movie is going to hit the screens on the 25th of Jan next year.

A few days after performing the Umrah, Khan’s visit to the temple has not gone well with social media users. Bollywood’s Badshah was trolled on various online platforms and accused of using sacred places to allegedly promote movies in a unique way. In a video that is going viral on the internet, SRK was seen in an all-black outfit and his head was covered with a hoodie.

As most of the fans praised SRK’s secular approach, a section of social media users attacked the actor for visiting the temple. One of the users wrote, ” Jo log pahle mashallah likh rahe the abhi wo log gaali denge…” Terming Khan’s visit to the temple as part of the promotion of Pathaan, another user wrote, “Movie hit karane ke liye kitne papad belne padte hein…” Check out some mixed reactions below.

Shah Rukh Khan at Vaishno Devi's temple.. first Umrah at Mecca and now here.. he truly represents the whole India..!!

Epitome of Secularism 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kIXiwEmEup — veer (@srksveer777) December 12, 2022

Joke of the century 🤣



Secularism has nothing 2do with #srk nor d religion he follows.



He has 2 apologize 2 #Hindus abt what he said. Ppl like him have 2 condemn unequivocally the #HinduGenocide happened in #JammuAndKashmir, 2 #KannaiyaLal family 2 begin with. Then let's talk. — StopHinduPhobia (@HinduStop) December 12, 2022

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has two other movies ‘Jawan and Dunki’ in his bucket.