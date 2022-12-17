Pathaan Row: Celebs condemn ‘hate attack’ on Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: The ‘Pathaan’ movie song ‘Besharam Rang’ has landed into several controversies just after the days of its release. Prominent personalities from the industry and several politicians have expressed their views regarding the costume worn by Deepika Padukone in the song.

The ‘Raees’ movie director Rahul Dholakia is the recent personality to join the discussion. Extending his support to the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Dholakia expressed his anger on Twitter. He wrote, ”The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up!

Mirzya director Onir also tweeted in support of the makers of the movie. He slammed a bunch of politicians for criticising the Besharam Rang song in the movie. He tweeted, ”Can’t imagine that the most important thing to debate for a bunch of politicians (whose claim to fame is propagating hate and dividing the country & instigating violence) & the mainstream media is the costume worn by two actors for a song!”

He also re-shared a video from a news channel (News 24) in which BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya spoke against Pathaan. Reacting to the video, Onir wrote,” No point of film certification board/judiciary/law enforcement agencies .. now goons will decide what we watch. Terrible times …”

Actress Swara Bhasker who often speaks out about various issues on social media extended her support to Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie. Taking to the Twitter, she wrote in Hindi, ”hamaaray desh kay sathadhari rajnetayon say..abhinatriyon kay kapdon ko dekhnay say fursat milti toh kya pata kuch kaam bhi kar letay?!? which roughly translates to “Meet the ruling politicians of our country.. If you had free time to look at the clothes of actresses, who knows, you would have done some work too.”

