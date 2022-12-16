Prakash Raj’s tweet on Besharam Rang row goes viral

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan has become a hot topic on social media before its release. Film’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ which was released on Youtube has triggered controversy after Deepika was spotted wearing a saffron colour swimsuit.

It’s been not even a week and Besharam Rang song has been already viewed by 53 million users. It was released on YRF’s official Youtube channel on the 12th of December.

Hate mongers allege that the saffron colour represents Hinduism and started demanding a change of costume for the actress in the song. The matter has escalated in such a way that even some state-level BJP ministers are seeking a ban on the movie. Meanwhile, some of the popular personalities associated with the industry came to the rescue of Deepika Padukone.

Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda and actor Prakash Raj while expressing their anger targeted people seeking a ban on the movie in their tweets respectively. They wondered how people are relating things with religion every time.

Shobu Yarlagadda quote-tweeted the post on Twitter and wrote, ‘We are really hitting rock bottom now !”

We are really hitting rock bottom now ! https://t.co/HXnfJkYzeh — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 14, 2022

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Prakash Raj wrote, Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking

Prakash Raj who is considered as the most outspoken celebrity in the industry has also given some such kind of statements in the past and urged fans not the relate the cinema to religion.

It is relevant to mention here that in the past we have seen that saffron colour was worn by various Bollywood actresses in some popular hits but they did not receive any backlash. In Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta) and Gale Lag Ja (De Dana Dan) actresses were spotted in saffron colour attire.