Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 24th January 2023 6:42 pm IST
'Pathaan' SRK poses with 'Tiger' Salman, Meezaan Jafri shares picture
Mumbai: Actor Meezaan Jafri has shared a picture posing with ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan on social media.

Without revealing where the two stars were, Meezaan took to Instagram to share the picture where the two superstars are seen posing happily.

In the image, Salman is seen dressed in an olive green suit paired with a night blue shirt. Shah Rukh chose Indian wear as he was seen wearing a black kurta-pyjama.

Meezaan captioned the image: “#PATHAAN in theatre’s tomorrow.”

SRK currently awaits the release of ‘Pathaan’, which is slated to release on Wednesday. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Salman will reportedly be seen in a cameo as ‘Tiger’ in the film.

The ‘Dabangg’ star will be reuniting with actress Katrina Kaif for Tiger 3, which is set to release on Diwali 2023.

