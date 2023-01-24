Pathaan to be screened on 4DX at THESE 2 theatres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tickets for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan are filling fast and the movie will be released on the 25th of January 2023. The movie is set to hit the screens globally in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 2D, IMAX 2D and 4DX screens. The PVR will screen the movie in 4DX at two theatres in the city.

Where to watch Pathaan on 4DX in Hyderabad

Shah Rukh Khan fans can experience the action of their favourite star on 4DX screens at PVR Irrum Manzil and PVR Nexus Mall Kukatpally. The bookings for the opening day have been closed while few tickets were left on Book My Show for the second day at the time of filing this report. As per the online ticketing website, the price for 4DX is Rs 350 at the above-mentioned two theatres.

Screenshot From Book My Show Website

What is 4DX?

4DX is a state-of-the-art film technology which delivers an immersive multi-sensory cinematic experience. It incorporates on-screen visuals with synchronized motion seats and environmental effects such as water, wind, fog, scent, snow and more, to enhance the action on screen.

So, if you want to watch the most awaited film with realistic effects, then 4DX is the best option.