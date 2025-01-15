‘Pathar pe pathar maare toh..’ Allu Arjun’s son recreates viral Hyderabadi  meme

Hyderabad: Celebrities love to join in on viral trends when something new and exciting is happening on the internet. They make fun videos and grab the attention of their fans. Recently, Allu Ayaan and Arha Allu, the children of the famous actor Allu Arjun, joined the trend by making a video with their uncle Allu Sirish.

They recreated a popular Hyderabadi Instagram meme, featuring the funny line, “Pathar Pe Pathar Mare To Chingari Nikalti.” The video quickly went viral, and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Why is the Video Going Viral?

The video became popular because of its fun and catchy dialogue. Allu Ayaan and Arha brought a lot of energy and charm to the video, making it even more enjoyable. Fans loved seeing the Allu family have fun with this viral trend, which helped them connect even more with their audience.

Allu Arjun’s Big Success with Pushpa 2

While the kids are making waves online, Allu Arjun is enjoying huge success with his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film has earned over Rs. 1800 crores worldwide, with more than Rs. 800 crores from Bollywood, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. This success has made Allu Arjun even more famous.

Allu Arjun is now working on his next Telugu film with director Trivikram Srinivas. Fans are excited to see what’s coming next from this superstar.