Patidar blitz, pacers’ fury power RCB into second straight IPL final

Dharamsala: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru marched into a second successive IPL final with a 92-run demolition of Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday, powered by skipper Rajat Patidar’s blistering unbeaten 93 off 33 balls and a ruthless pace assault that ripped apart their opponents’ top-order inside the powerplay.

Put into bat, RCB piled up a daunting 254 for five, with Patidar producing one of the most destructive knocks of the season, peppering the boundaries with effortless ease after being handed reprieves early in his innings.

The RCB captain tore into the GT attack in the death overs, ensuring his side crossed the 250-run mark in emphatic fashion. Patidar turned the game on its head, smashing nine sixes and five fours after surviving two dropped chances, as RCB plundered 86 runs in the last five overs to seize complete control of the contest. In fact, they got 114 runs off last six overs.

Chasing a mammoth target, Gujarat Titans desperately needed a flying start but their hopes were dented inside the powerplay as both in-form openers departed cheaply.

Sai Sudharsan’s dismissal turned out to be a bizarre one as his bat slipped out of his hands while attempting a shot off Jacob Duffy (3/39) and crashed into the stumps, leaving the batter stunned on 14.

GT suffered a bigger setback soon after when skipper Shubman Gill was cleaned up by the red-hot Bhuvneshwar Kumar for just two, the seasoned seamer once again showcasing his mastery with the new ball.

Bhuvneswar (2/28) showed that he still is an asset for any team. He is now a Purple Cap holder with 26 scalps. The twin blows pushed Gujarat firmly on the back foot against a fired-up RCB attack.

Josh Hazlewood (1/39) then got into the act by castling Jos Buttler (29) while Rasikh Salam struck twice in the final powerplay over — dismissing Nishant Sandhu (5) and Jason Holder (0) — to leave the Titans gasping at 51 for five.

The battle of equals soon turned into a lop-sided affair as a desperate GT seemed to have buckled under scoreboard pressure.

Washington Sundar (8) and impact player Rahul Tewatiya (68) had an unenviable task at hand. The game had already been reduced to a formality in the face of the challenge GT faced.

Eventually, GT were bowled out for 162, sending RCB into their fifth final (2009, 2011, 2016, 2025, 2026).

GT, the 2022 champions, will have another shot at making the final on Friday when they take on the winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royal and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Earlier, the RCB innings began at a furious pace with Venkatesh Iyer (19) taking on Mohammed Siraj with audacious strokeplay, including three early boundaries, before Kagiso Rabada dismissed him for 19 soon after being hit for a six.

During his lively spell, Rabada also tested Virat Kohli with sharp bounce and pace in an engaging duel, but the RCB talisman weathered the challenge to score a brisk 43. Alongside Devdutt Padikkal (30), Kohli ensured RCB maintained momentum, helping the side to a commanding 76 for one in the powerplay.

GT clawed their way back through disciplined middle-overs bowling.

Rashid Khan delivered tight overs while Jason Holder struck twice in three deliveries to remove Kohli and Padikkal, slowing RCB’s charge significantly. Kulwant Khejroliya too kept things tidy initially as the Titans appeared to have regained control.

However, the game swung dramatically in the 14th over when Patidar, then on 18 and 20, was dropped twice off Prasidh Krishna. GT’s fielding unravelled soon after as Khejroliya leaked 28 runs in an error-prone over featuring misfields, two no-balls and a wide.

Patidar capitalised mercilessly, tearing into both Khejroliya and Rashid Khan, while Krunal Pandya provided solid support in a rapid 95-run partnership. Krunal made 43 before Rabada broke the stand, but by then Patidar had completely shifted the momentum in RCB’s favour.

The RCB captain brought up his fifty with a six off Rabada and continued the carnage till the end, ensuring the title holders finished with one of the highest totals in IPL playoff history.