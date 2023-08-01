Patna HC rejects all petitions challenging caste survey in Bihar

Patna high court (Photo: Twitter)

Patna: The Patna High Court on Tuesday rejected all petitions challenging the caste survey ordered by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, senior advocate Dinu Kumar, a counsel for one of the petitioners, said.

Talking to reporters outside the court after a hearing by a bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran, the counsel said he will move the Supreme Court against the judgement.

“We do not know the details of the order which comes barely a few months after the court had stayed the survey. In the open court, the bench said it was rejecting all the petitions,” he said.

“We will be able to say more once we get a copy of the judgement. Of course, the judgement implies that the state government can carry out the survey. We will move the Supreme Court, though,” he added.

