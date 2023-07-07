Patna HC reserves verdict on caste census

Patna high court (Photo: Twitter)

Patna: The Patna High Court on Friday reserved its decision on the caste based census.

The hearing of this case was underway since July 5 before the bench of Chief Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarathy.

Bihar Advocate General P.K. Shahi appeared in the court and presented the stand of the state government.

After the hearing for 5 days, the Chief Justice said that the decision will be given later on.

In his arguments, Shahi said that the objective of caste based survey is to obtain the actual data of people living in and outside of the state so that welfare schemes can be launched for them.

He said that 80 percent work of census is already completed and has not violated the privacy of any person. The information of castes are already available in public domain thanks to various examinations forms as the candidates have mentioned the castes, he said.

The caste based survey was stopped by Patna high court on May 4 and it asked the authority to preserve the data collected so far. The caste based survey was started on January 7 and was scheduled to complete on May 15.

