Patna police register case against Samrat Choudhary and others for blocking road

Patna: The Patna police have registered a case against state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary and other leaders for celebrating Karpoori Thakur’s birth anniversary by blocking the busy Veerchand Patel Path here, an official said.

The BJP leaders had placed chairs on the road and gave a speech from a truck on Wednesday.

The case was registered in the Kotwali police station and the Patna police were waiting for a written complaint from the duty magistrate deployed at that place on Wednesday to observe the situation.

The BJP’s Bihar unit celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur on a truck after the district administration denied permission to organize an event at the Miller High School ground in Patna.

The BJP leaders alleged that the JD-U was using government machinery to derail their celebration of Karpoori Thakur’s birth anniversary.

