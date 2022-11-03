Pavoor Village has set an example of religious harmony in India

Mangaluru: In the age of anti-Muslim and Anti – Islam rants in Indian media, there is a tiny hamlet called ‘Pavoor,’ in Mangaluru taluk that has set an example of communal harmony in the country.

Members of the Hindu, Muslim, and Christian communities living in Pavoor village have initiated a campaign to promote religious harmony by constructing an entrance arch that’s common to their places of Worship.

As part of the initiative, the single entrance arch will lead the Hindus to the Sri Vaidyanatha Temple, Muslims to Al-Mubarak Juma Masjid, and the Christians to Infant Jesus Church.

‘Residents cutting across religions and political parties have united to construct this arch whose foundation stone ceremony was held recently,’ said Mangaluru MLA UT Khader.

‘Elected representatives, religious leaders, and residents of Pavoor village have come forward to lay the foundation stone of a symbol of religious harmony that is essential to living peacefully in a multi-religious society like India,’ said UT Khader.

The arch is built in memory of my father late UT Fareed who was the MLA of the erstwhile Ullal constituency and an avid campaigner of religious harmony in Dakshin Karnataka, said Khader.

‘Residents of ‘Pavoor’ are making continuous efforts to make their village a more harmonious place to live and they do not pay heed to any religious propaganda to disturb the peace,’ he added.

Pavoor village is an oasis of peaceful coexistence where people live harmoniously without allowing conflicts in the name of religion and politics.

The village has set an example of communal harmony unparalleled in the country. Such kind of communal harmony is needed all over the country which is the foundation of India’s unity in diversity.

In the age of Hindu-Muslim conflict that often hogs the media limelight, tales of communal harmony go unreported. Pavoor village is a classic example of such media neglect. There is none to tell this story of peaceful coexistence.