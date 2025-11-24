Pawan ‘engaging in diversion politics’ to shield CM Naidu, says YSRCP

Amaravati: Senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Monday accused Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of “engaging in diversion politics” by raking up Tirumala and laddu prasadam (consecrated sweet) issues to “shield” Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The former minister’s accusation came in response to Kalyan’s allegation that nearly 11 crore people were affected by the previous YSRCP government’s mismanagement of the Tirupati temple.

“What a diversion!!…you (Kalyan) are dragging Tirumala and laddu prasadam into a political drama just to shift headlines and protect Chandrababu,” said Rambabu in a post on X.

Accusing Naidu and the Janasena chief of being “experts in creating false propaganda and making people believe it”, Rambabu claimed that the “target” was the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the world.

“At a time when farmers are harvesting crops from the fields and then dumping them on the roads because selling them causes bigger losses than harvesting, instead of fighting for MSP (minimum support price) and compensation, you (Kalyan) are dragging Tirumala and laddu prasadam into a political drama,” he said.

According to Rambabu, the southern state’s farmers are suffering from crashing crop prices, mounting debts and lack of support from the government.

Kalyan has jumped into “diversion politics” to save Naidu from accountability and public anger.

“You campaigned that 30,000 women were missing in the state and that YSRCP was responsible for Sugali Preethi’s death. After becoming Deputy Chief Minister, your inaction has proven that it was false propaganda, and now this ghee issue is another one,” said the YSRCP leader.

He questioned Kalyan’s alleged silence over the seizure of 200 tonnes of beef in Vizag, cow deaths in TTD goshala and temple stampedes in Simhachalam and Kasibugga.

On the laddu’s ghee procurement, Rambabu questioned Kalyan’s claims of corruption, saying ghee was allegedly procured at a cheaper rate (as low as Rs 295 per kg) during the previous TDP-led government, compared to the rate of Rs 326 per kg now.

Noting that Tirumala is not just a temple but the heart of devotion where people go with their prayers, Kalyan said an estimated 11 crore people had visited the famous temple during the YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024.

Think of it – 60,000 devotees descended upon the holy shrine every single day, from the simple common man to the highest constitutional dignitaries, including the President, Prime Minister and the Chief Justice, alongside the titans of industry and luminaries from sports, arts, and literature.

“While we were bowing down in reverence, the previous TTD Board and its officials were breaking our hearts. They betrayed our devotion and saw only an opportunity. Every single devotee was cheated,” said Kalyan in a post on X.

They (erstwhile YSRCP govt) did not just break rules, they shattered the sacred trust we placed in them and broke our faith, he added.