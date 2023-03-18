Pawan Kalyan adds 6 NEW cars to his cool car collection [List]

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 18th March 2023 5:36 pm IST
Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is currently one of the most-talked about celebrities in the town, thanks to his both acting and political front. is He is known for creating a buzz with everything he does. Whether it’s his choice of movies or his remuneration, it always becomes a hot topic of discussion among his fans and critics alike.

And now, buckle up everyone, because Pawan Kalyan is ramping up his election campaign! According to reports, the superstar-turned-politician has just registered not one, not two, but SIX brand-new vehicles, and let us tell you, this fleet is seriously impressive.

Pawan Kalyan Expands His Car Collection

  • Mercedes Benz
  • Two rugged Mahindra Scorpios
  • A tough Jeep
  • A stylish Toyota car
  • One transport vehicle

Pawan is clearly going above and beyond to ensure that his message is heard loud and clear.

Pawan is clearly preparing for a big fight in the Andhra Pradesh elections in 2024 with this impressive new fleet. And based on his previous performances, we can expect nothing less than a spectacular performance from the actor-turned-politician.

What’s more in his garage?

Apart from above cars, let’s take a look at other swanky and cool wheels parked in his garage.

  • Mercedes AMG G63
  • BMW 520D
  • Jaguar XJ
  • Mercedes Benz R350
  • Ford Endeavor

