Pawan Kalyan adds 6 NEW cars to his cool car collection [List]

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is currently one of the most-talked about celebrities in the town, thanks to his both acting and political front. is He is known for creating a buzz with everything he does. Whether it’s his choice of movies or his remuneration, it always becomes a hot topic of discussion among his fans and critics alike.

And now, buckle up everyone, because Pawan Kalyan is ramping up his election campaign! According to reports, the superstar-turned-politician has just registered not one, not two, but SIX brand-new vehicles, and let us tell you, this fleet is seriously impressive.

Pawan Kalyan Expands His Car Collection

Mercedes Benz

Two rugged Mahindra Scorpios

A tough Jeep

A stylish Toyota car

One transport vehicle

Pawan is clearly going above and beyond to ensure that his message is heard loud and clear.

Pawan is clearly preparing for a big fight in the Andhra Pradesh elections in 2024 with this impressive new fleet. And based on his previous performances, we can expect nothing less than a spectacular performance from the actor-turned-politician.

What’s more in his garage?

Apart from above cars, let’s take a look at other swanky and cool wheels parked in his garage.