Hyderabad: The world of OG is officially getting bigger. The makers recently announced OG 2, with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan backing the sequel, director Sujeeth returning to helm the project, and music composer Thaman continuing as part of the team. The announcement has left fans excited about the expansion of the much-talked-about OG Universe.

Amid the excitement, speculation over the film’s female lead has already begun. According to the latest buzz in Telugu film circles, actress Pooja Hegde is being considered to star opposite Pawan Kalyan in OG 2. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers, the rumour has quickly become a hot topic among fans.

If the reports turn out to be true, OG 2 will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Pooja Hegde.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Pooja’s name has been linked to a Pawan Kalyan film. She was previously rumoured to be joining Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, and was also reportedly considered for one of Krish Jagarlamudi’s projects with the actor. However, neither collaboration materialised.

Meanwhile, director Sujeeth is also working on expanding his cinematic universe. Apart from OG 2, he has already announced Bloody Romeo with Nani. It remains to be seen whether Sujeeth will begin shooting OG 2 first or complete Nani’s project before reuniting with Pawan Kalyan.

Age Gap Between Pawan Kalyan And Pooja Hegde

The casting buzz has also reignited the ongoing debate surrounding age differences between lead actors in Indian cinema. If Pooja Hegde is indeed cast opposite Pawan Kalyan, the pair will have a 19-year age gap.

Pawan Kalyan is currently 54, while Pooja Hegde is 35.

The discussion around older male stars being paired with significantly younger actresses has remained a recurring topic in the film industry, with audiences often divided over whether such casting choices still reflect outdated norms or are simply a creative decision based on the story.

As of now, the makers are yet to officially announce the female lead for OG 2.