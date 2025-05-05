Pawan Kalyan on HHVM Sets, Final shoot days in action

Hyderabad: Powerstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is finally back on the movie set! He has joined the team of his much-awaited film Hari Hara Veera Mallu to finish the last two days of shooting. Due to his political duties, he had to stay away from films for some time.

What Is the Movie About?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is a historical action film set in the 17th-century Mughal era. Pawan Kalyan plays a strong rebel named Veera Mallu who fights against the Mughals. Bobby Deol plays the Mughal king Aurangzeb.

The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the lead actress, along with Sathyaraj, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, and more. The movie is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna. It has faced many delays because of the pandemic and Pawan’s busy political life.

With only two days of shooting left, the makers have said that the trailer and songs will be released soon. Fans have been waiting for years, and now the countdown has started!

The final scenes are being shot in a special set in Hyderabad. After this, the team will begin post-production. The film was first planned to release on May 9, but a new date will be announced soon.

Fans Are Super Excited!

Fans are thrilled Pawan Kalyan on HHVM Sets, Final Shoot Days in Actionlled to see Pawan back in action. Social media is full of excitement, and everyone is looking forward to updates.

Get ready, Powerstar fans – Veera Mallu is coming soon to rock the big screen!