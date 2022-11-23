Pawan Kalyan says NO to work with Sai Pallavi, know why

Hyderabad: Actors are very picky when it comes to choosing a film project. Over the years, we have seen several stars walking out of the films due to several reasons, sometimes due to fallouts with their co-stars and sometimes due to differences in creative opinions. In one such latest incident, Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan said no to working with Sai Pallavi.

Well, according to the latest buzz, the star hero has rejected to star Pallavi his upcoming film ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’, directed by Harish Shankar. The film will star two female leads. While Pooja Hedge has been finalised, makers are still searching for the second actress. Buzz has it that the director has suggested the Fidaa actress’ name to Pawan Kalyan.

However, the actor was not very happy with Sai Pallavi coming on board as the female lead. Though there is no official confirmation about the same, a few reports claim that the main reason behind dropping Sai Pallavi’s name from the movie is her ‘boundaries’ and she is not very keen on projecting a bold onscreen personality.

To brush up your memory, Sai Pallavi has declined several big offers opposite leading actors in the past due to the same reasons. She rejected many films like Dear Comrade (Vijay Devarakonda), Sarileru Nikevvaru (Mahesh Babu), and Bheemla Nayak (Pawan Kalyan), to name a few.

Recently, the actress also rejected Chiranjeevi‘s film offer, in which she was offered the role of the sister in the film Bhola Shankar. Later, during a pre-release event of Love Story, Chiru questioned the actress about the film’s rejection. To which she smiled and replied that she would love to play the lead heroine alongside him.