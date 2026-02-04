Pawan Kalyan to campaign for BJP in Telangana municipal elections

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Telangana municipal elections on February 7 and 8.

The development follows a meeting held on Tuesday, February 3, between Pawan Kalyan, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, and Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao at the actor-politician’s residence in Hyderabad.

The leaders discussed several key issues, including the municipal elections scheduled later this month, Rao said.

According to Ramchander Rao, Pawan Kalyan responded positively to the request to campaign for the BJP. Taking to social media platform X, Rao said it was an honour to meet Pawan Kalyan along with Kishan Reddy and described the discussions as “wide-ranging and meaningful.”

He added that Pawan Kalyan had extended full support to the BJP and agreed to campaign on its behalf in the municipal polls.

Had the honour of meeting Shri @PawanKalyan Garu, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, along with Shri @kishanreddybjp Garu, Hon’ble Union Minister for Coal and Mines.



We held wide-ranging and meaningful discussions on key issues, including the upcoming Municipal… pic.twitter.com/Cr0XzZj1A5 — N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) February 3, 2026

Telangana municipal polls

Polling for the municipal elections will take place on February 11 across seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities in Telangana, with results to be declared on February 13.

The elections are being conducted as per Article 243 of the Constitution of India and the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019.

As many as 52.43 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the elections. Reports suggest that the BJP and Jana Sena Party may contest the elections together.