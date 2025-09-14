Pawan Kalyan’s OG sets record pre-sales ahead of release

Hyderabad: Fans of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly waiting for his upcoming gangster drama They Call Him OG. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is set to release worldwide on September 25, 2025, with USA premieres on September 24. The buzz around the movie has been extraordinary since the teaser dropped on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.

In North America, OG has already broken records by selling more than 50,000 pre-sale tickets. It also became the fastest Telugu film to cross $1 million in premiere pre-sales. Trade experts predict an opening of nearly 40 crores overseas, with strong numbers expected in India as well.

Trailer, Songs, and Promotions

The film’s theatrical trailer will be released on September 18. Before that, a new song titled Guns & Roses is expected to arrive on September 15 to keep the excitement alive. The makers are planning a pre-release event on September 20 in Vizag, with rumors suggesting that Chiranjeevi might attend as the chief guest.

Cast and Crew Highlights

Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera, also known as OG, while Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the antagonist Omi Bhau. Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead, with Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Shaam in key roles. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, with music composed by Thaman S.

One of the Biggest Releases of 2025

With a production budget of nearly Rs. 250 crore, OG is the most expensive film of Pawan Kalyan’s career. Backed by high-octane action, stylish visuals, and massive fan support, OG is expected to break box office records and become one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.