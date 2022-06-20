Pay attention to Muslim voters: Poll strategist Sunil to Congress

Hyderabad: In view of the BJP’s increased activities in Telangana, it become imperative for TRS and Congress to get Muslim support to win the Assembly election in 2023. The Congress poll strategist K Sunil has presented his report to Congress High Command wherein he recommended the Party to pay attention to Muslim voters.

The Muslims in Telangana were supporting TRS for the last two terms but the Congress has decided to attract Muslim voters to come to power in Telangana.

Muslim voters are sizable in 40 Assembly Constituency of the state’s 119 constituencies where any candidate can be successful with Muslim support.

The former associate of Prashant Kishor is busy preparing a poll strategy for Congress Party. The Congress in Telangana has started communicating with the Muslims.

The Muslims are found everywhere across the state but their population is significant in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar.

According to Telangana social development report 2017, no party can succeed in districts without Muslim support.

Sunil in his report said that it is necessary to bring the Minorities closer to the Party to win the 2023 election.

The report observed that Muslims are not likely to vote for BJP and they will have to select between TRS or Congress. This is a golden chance for the Congress party to bring Muslim voters closer to the party.

The report stated that the Telangana Chief minister criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP and trying to form a political alternative on a national level but still Muslims are not satisfied with the KCR stand in opposing the BJP.

After the demolition of Babri mosque the Muslims had distanced themselves from Congress Party. But in the current political scenario, the Muslims are in favour of any party which can defeat the BJP.

Sunil report recommended the party high command to increase reservations for Muslims, announce plans for their socio educational development and expose the failures of KCR to fulfill the promises he made to the Muslim community.