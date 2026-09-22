Pay compensation to SC, ST sexual assault victims: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, September 22, instructed officials to release funds through the ‘green channel’ to pay compensation to victims of sexual assault. He stated that the government was responding to incidents of sexual assault on humanitarian grounds.

The CM took the decision during a meeting of the State-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee on the implementation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. “Perhaps, for the first time after the formation of the Telangana state, the State-level High-Power Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting on the Act was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. The Committee reviewed the implementation of the Act, cases registered, investigation, trial proceedings, case resolution, and the assistance and rehabilitation provided to victims till date,” said a press release from Revanth Reddy’s office.

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The Telangana CM also said that numerous welfare schemes have also been launched in the state to uplift the SC and ST communities, including providing fine rice and nutritious food to the Dalit and tribal groups. He stated that Dalits constituted 31 per cent of the total beneficiaries of Indiramma houses, and that 17 percent of the same were sanctioned to Scheduled Tribe community embers. “The government was also providing breakfast to 27.5 lakh students across the state, from nursery to the 12th grade,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also appealed to the SC and ST communities in Telangana to encourage their children to pursue education and sports. “Let us work towards the development of these communities, rising above politics,” he added.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, Government Advisor Shabbir Ali and others attended the meeting.