Pay cut for Ananya Panday, check her new salary

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s newbie Ananya Panday hoped to make it big in the pan-India belt with her last movie Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda, which also marked her Tollywood debut. She thought of building a strong career base with the help of this movie.

But, her dream of becoming the first choice for big-budget films were crushed after the film failed to impress audience and minted very less numbers at the box office. Liger was the first big film of her career, but it turned out to be one of the biggest disaster of the year.

And now, according to a fresh gossip in B-town, we hear that Ananya Panday is planning to slash her remuneration in order to attract filmmakers and get more offers in Bollywood.

Ananya charged Rs 3cr as her remuneration for Liger. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the actress will be quoting less that Rs 3cr as her fee per project.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will next star in Dream Girl 2- starring Ayushmann Khurrana.



