Pay early, save more: Malkajgiri civic body offers 5 pc property tax discount

The discount does not apply to pending arrears or interest amounts from previous years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th April 2026 9:37 pm IST
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Hyderabad: In a move to encourage timely payment of property tax, the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) on Sunday announced a five per cent discount for the fiscal year 2026-2027, valid till April 30.

The discount does not apply to pending arrears or interest amounts from previous years, Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy said.

Residents can pay online through the official website (click here) or the MyCURE mobile app. For offline, taxpayers could pay through nearby MeeSeva centres.

Subhan Bakery

The weekly Prajavani will be held from Monday, April 6, from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation main office, Commissioner Reddy said.

Residents can lodge their grievances and requests with the relevant department.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th April 2026 9:37 pm IST

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